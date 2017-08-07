Incredible art bringing cancer sufferers' new found confidence

Henna artist Victoria Shearer says henna crowns is a way Gladstone cancer sufferers can regain their confidence.

A WURDONG Heights woman is allowing cancer sufferers to regain their confidence and pride after losing their hair.

Henna artist Victoria Shearer offers "henna crowns" to people battling cancer in Gladstone.

She said it's an emotional, but rewarding practice drawing the temporary tattoos on the heads of cancer sufferers.

"It's so shocking and confronting to lose your hair and I think some people aren't prepared for that ... To feel like you have to hide a part of your body," she said.

"One lady said it was the first time since she lost her hair that she had gone out without a headscarf, a hat or a wig.

"They feel like they can own their body again and feel confident."

Mrs Shearer, a mum of three, has done about half a dozen of the henna crowns for people with cancer in the past year.

The Gladstone region resident of 17 years said it was a challenging job for her too, having witnessed friends and family suffer the deadly disease.

Gladstone local Karen DeVries had her first henna crown drawn on the weekend, as the courageous 48-year-old continues her battle with breast cancer.

"People don't look at you and your bald head and think 'oh poor you' they look at you and say 'oh wow, how amazing does that look'," she said.

"I had a professional photo shoot done the other week too just to remind me how strong and powerful I am."

Ms DeVries was diagnosed with breast cancer in March and is undergoing chemotherapy at Gladstone Mater Hospital.

Mrs Shearer, said the touch and feel of drawing the tattoo was calming and healing.

When offering henna crowns to people with cancer, Mrs Shearer lets the client choose the price.

Mrs Shearer spends her weekends travelling the region offering natural and organic henna art with her business Sunlit Henna, in what describes as her "hobby job".

She's a regular at Beach Arts Music and Feast on East.

For more information visit Sunlit Henna on Facebook or Instagram.