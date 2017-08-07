26°
News

Incredible art bringing cancer sufferers' new found confidence

Tegan Annett
| 7th Aug 2017 5:27 PM
Henna artist Victoria Shearer says henna crowns is a way Gladstone cancer sufferers can regain their confidence.
Henna artist Victoria Shearer says henna crowns is a way Gladstone cancer sufferers can regain their confidence.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A WURDONG Heights woman is allowing cancer sufferers to regain their confidence and pride after losing their hair.

Henna artist Victoria Shearer offers "henna crowns" to people battling cancer in Gladstone.

She said it's an emotional, but rewarding practice drawing the temporary tattoos on the heads of cancer sufferers.

"It's so shocking and confronting to lose your hair and I think some people aren't prepared for that ... To feel like you have to hide a part of your body," she said.

"One lady said it was the first time since she lost her hair that she had gone out without a headscarf, a hat or a wig.

"They feel like they can own their body again and feel confident."

Mrs Shearer, a mum of three, has done about half a dozen of the henna crowns for people with cancer in the past year.

 

CANCER ART: Sunlit Henna&#39;s Victoria Shearer offers henna crowns for Gladstone cancer sufferers including Karen DeVries (left).
CANCER ART: Sunlit Henna's Victoria Shearer offers henna crowns for Gladstone cancer sufferers including Karen DeVries (left). Paul Braven GLA131215EAST

The Gladstone region resident of 17 years said it was a challenging job for her too, having witnessed friends and family suffer the deadly disease.

Gladstone local Karen DeVries had her first henna crown drawn on the weekend, as the courageous 48-year-old continues her battle with breast cancer.

"People don't look at you and your bald head and think 'oh poor you' they look at you and say 'oh wow, how amazing does that look'," she said.

Henna artist Victoria Shearer says henna crowns is a way Gladstone cancer sufferers can regain their confidence.
Henna artist Victoria Shearer says henna crowns is a way Gladstone cancer sufferers can regain their confidence.

"I had a professional photo shoot done the other week too just to remind me how strong and powerful I am."

Ms DeVries was diagnosed with breast cancer in March and is undergoing chemotherapy at Gladstone Mater Hospital.

Mrs Shearer, said the touch and feel of drawing the tattoo was calming and healing.

When offering henna crowns to people with cancer, Mrs Shearer lets the client choose the price.

Mrs Shearer spends her weekends travelling the region offering natural and organic henna art with her business Sunlit Henna, in what describes as her "hobby job".

She's a regular at Beach Arts Music and Feast on East.

For more information visit Sunlit Henna on Facebook or Instagram.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  cancer henna art

BREAKING: Gladstone local crowned fittest woman on earth

BREAKING: Gladstone local crowned fittest woman on earth

After two runner-ups, our own Tia-Clair Toomey wins the ultimate prize

Pipeline, reservoir projects create large amounts of work

Goldings workers with the main water line.Work progresses on Offline Water Storage Facility.

Tenders awarded for a variety of projects expected to create work.

CRASH: Two women taken to hospital with chest, leg injuries

Two women having trouble breathing have been taken to hospital.

BREAKING: Two fire crews outside of residence wearing gas masks

Auckland St residence attended by fire crews.

Gas leak at Auckland St home.

Local Partners

Students focus on keeping Great Barrier Reef healthy

Reef Guardian Schools brainstorm solutions to reef threat.

Vandals ruin, steal before project is even complete

Cr Desley O'Grady is disappointed at theft and vandalism of plants in the Gladstone CBD. Buckets currently replace missing plants in one of the locations.

Vandalism and theft at Goondoon St project costing ratepayers.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

PERFECT STARTER IN EMMADALE...OWNER HAS PRICED THE HOME TO SELL

77 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 2 $235,000

If you are looking for an entry level home in Gladstone then don't just drive past this property as looks are deceiving. You'll be pleasantly surprised from the...

Renovators Dream with Stunning Harbour and City Views!!

15 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $229,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of panoramic harbour and City...

Just A Short Stroll To The Beach..!

7/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $69,000

LJ Hooker Gladstone are delighted to introduce another apartment for sale located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 $165,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week