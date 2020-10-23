Gladstone woman’s drugs came from man’s underwear
A GLADSTONE woman tried to hide drugs from the police when they were handed to her out of a man’s underwear.
Jessica Therese Hywood, 27, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drug possession.
Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court Hywood was stopped on October 3 at the Pieface on Glenlyon St as a car passenger.
Mr Boyd said police saw a man take a clipseal bag out of his underwear and give it to Hywood who tried to jam it between the driver’s seat and centre console.
She was then detained for a search where police located the clipseal bag containing 0.4g of methamphetamine.
At the time Hywood was on a good behaviour bond.
Self-represented, Hywood told the court she wasn’t in her car - she was just a passenger.
Hywood’s good behaviour bond was revoked and she was sentenced to 12 months’ probation.
Convictions were recorded.
