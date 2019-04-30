Menu
A Gladstone woman has made a plea for a doctor who is willing to treat her from home.
Health

Gladstone woman's desperate plea for medical assistance

Tegan Annett
by
30th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
A KIN Kora woman has "fallen between the cracks" of the medical system and is unable to gain scripts for pain relief medication.

Janet Hayward has lupus and severe spinal and tendon degeneration, and in recent months her symptoms have deteriorated.

Now unable to walk outside her home, Ms Hayward cannot see her Yeppoon doctor of 30 years. But after contacting several GP services in the Gladstone region, she was told without being able to attend the medical centre she could not be taken on as a new patient. Ms Hayward has gone without pain relief medication, which she has relied on for years.

"A few months ago I was going to aquafit and enjoying it, but I hurt my back in the pool and now my legs shake constantly," she said.

"(My conditions) are moving very quickly,"

Ms Hayward shared her story with The Observer in a bid to find a doctor willing to visit her at home.

She receives support from Bluecare and Gladstone Community Linking Agency, but said they were unable to collect scripts for her.

If you can help, phone 49784060 or email tegan.annett@gladstone observer.com.au.

