Gladstone woman wins ultimate prize before Christmas

A GLADSTONE woman has won the ultimate prize just in time for Christmas.

The woman said she’s still shaking after scratching one of the top prizes on a $5 Live the Life Instant Scratch-It ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Alive Pharmacy Calliope in Calliope.

It’s the second Instant Scratch-Its top prize-winning ticket the outlet has sold during the past three months.

The woman said she is still wrapping her head around what she’ll do with an extra $1000 a week for the next five years.

“It’s an incredible prize. It’s absolutely surreal,” she said,

“I won $5 on a scratchie a couple of weeks ago, so I went to the newsagency to get another scratchie with the winnings.

“I’d never played a Live the Life ticket before so I decided to give it a go and I’m so glad I did.”

Alive Pharmacy Calliope manager Clare Stone said she was celebrating as if she had won the prize herself.

“It couldn’t have gone to a nicer person,” Ms Stone said.

“That’s what I love about lotteries, it’s so nice to see how it makes a difference to someone,” she said.

The woman said she would enjoy her ongoing prize by going into 2020 “worry free”.

“To have an extra $1,000 a week is going to make a huge difference in my life,” she said.

“It’s going to seriously take the pressure off.”

“I couldn’t think of a better time of year to win this amazing prize.”

Between 1 July 2018 and 30 June 2019, there were 118 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $12.14 million in top prizes.