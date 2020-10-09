Gladstone woman warned to get drug problem under control

A GLADSTONE woman has been warned if she doesn’t sort out her drug problems she’s going to find herself serving jail time.

Elizabeth Anne Hawdon, 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

On August 12, at 11.40am, Hawdon was the passenger in a car detained for a search.

During the search police located five white tablets, three oxycodone and two temazepam.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said Hawdon had a problem with prescription drugs.

“There seems to be an issue, Your Honour, in Gladstone with certain members of the citizenry being a bit too blase about prescription medication,” Mr Selic said.

He said Hawdon was taking the pills to help with sleeping problems, but she had since engaged in a number of rehabilitation services.

“She needs assistance rather than punishment at this stage,” he said.

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford agreed Hawdon had a problem with prescription drugs.

“If you carry on with this type of lifestyle, one day you will find yourself serving time,” Mr Woodford said.

Hawdon was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for 12 months.

