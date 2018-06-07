Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BARGAIN: Gladstone woman Rachael Patten is willing to swap her land for a 4WD.
BARGAIN: Gladstone woman Rachael Patten is willing to swap her land for a 4WD. Rachael Patten
News

Gladstone woman wants to swap her land for a 4WD

Hannah Sbeghen
by
7th Jun 2018 9:34 AM

GLADSTONE property owner Rachael Patten has a hot deal for one lucky buyer that seems too good to be true - she wants to swap her land for a 4WD.

She'll even take a hot rod. But her only condition is that the vehicle must be worth $25,000 and be automatic.

The quirky ad went online last week, intriguing keen buyers with the words "block of land up for swaps”.

The ad says the quarter-acre block comes with "amazing elevated views of the gold mine and township at Mt Morgan”.

Ms Patten said she bought the property to build her dream home with her partner but before she had the chance her partner left her heartbroken. "I'm dealing with one crushed dream after another,” Ms Patten said.

"I love cars so I'd be happy with that.

"I went to my solicitor and asked him if bartering was an option and he said anyone can legally swap anything of value as long as you pay stamp duties.

"I'm a little old school and like to do things the old way.”

While Ms Patten is renting in Gladstone she has plans to move and start fresh.

"I had the block up for $45,000 but I just want to move on from it,” she said.

"It's such a pretty spot up in the mountains and overlooks a little gold mining town. You can oversee the whole gold mine and the beautiful lake. It's a perfect bit of country that's 20 minutes from Rocky.

"My dream was to have motorbikes and cars on the block,” Ms Patten said. "I'm still waiting on a serious buyer.”

Find information on Facebook at Rachael Patten.

4wd land swap
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    DENIED JUSTICE: How men are put at risk in Gladstone courts

    premium_icon DENIED JUSTICE: How men are put at risk in Gladstone courts

    News REVEALED: The staggering number of people appearing in Gladstone courts

    Queensland's cleanest beach in our own backyard

    Queensland's cleanest beach in our own backyard

    News Boyne Island Tannum Sands is home to Queensland's cleanest beach.

    Worries Curtis Island LNG sites won't fulfil winter demand

    Worries Curtis Island LNG sites won't fulfil winter demand

    News Gas analyst warns production must increase.

    Are criminal kids clogging up Gladstone courts?

    premium_icon Are criminal kids clogging up Gladstone courts?

    News Bad children need support not court, says expert

    Local Partners