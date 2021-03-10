Gladstone woman stole child’s bike from family home

A woman who stole a child’s bike from the veranda of an associate, appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Pamela Jane Dostal, 38, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of suspected stolen property, and two counts of contravening a direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Dostal’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

About 3.25am on January 13, police were conducting patrols on Butler St, Gladstone, when they observed Dostal loading a child’s pushbike into the back of a car.

Police intercepted Dostal for a roadside breath test and licence check.

While dealing with other traffic matters, police commented to Dostal they suspected the bike may be stolen property.

Dostal claimed she was collecting it on behalf of a third party who also resided in Gladstone.

Police conducted enquiries at the stated address but could not wake anyone.

When police asked her who she had collected the bike from, Dostal stated she had picked it up off the veranda as she was aware the occupant was away.

When questioned about why the third party had asked her to collect the bike at such an odd hour, Dostal stated he had not specifically asked her to do so, he had just told her the bike was there.

Finally, when police asked her who the bike belonged to, Dostal told them she did not know.

As a result police suspected the bike was stolen.

In the weeks following the push bike incident, Dostal failed to supply identifying particulars including both DNA and her licence at the Gladstone Police Station and was issued a notice to appear.

Mr Manthey fined Dostal $500 and ordered the pushbike be returned to its owner.

No conviction was recorded.

