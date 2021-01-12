Menu
A Gladstone woman was caught behind the wheel while disqualified.
Crime

Gladstone woman shouldn’t have been behind the wheel

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A Gladstone woman who got into a fight with her partner tried to drive away but was later stopped by police who discovered she should not have been behind the wheel.

Helani Angel Bauer, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to disqualified driving and failing to appear.

On May 2, 2020, Bauer was intercepted where she was found in the passenger seat of the car.

She said her partner had been driving and pulled over but then changed her story and said she’d driven.

She told police her partner was delaying them leaving.

Bauer failed to appear in court on November 17 and handed herself in on December 2.

She said she didn’t come to court due to being pregnant at the time.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had the baby in September but hadn’t received notice for the November date, however accepted the onus was on her to keep up with court dates.

She said at the time of driving, Bauer had a fight with her then partner and wanted to leave, but Bauer understood she wasn’t allowed to drive.

Bauer was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for two years.

No conviction was recorded for failing to appear however a conviction was recorded for the traffic offence.

gladstonecourt gladstone disqualified driver gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

