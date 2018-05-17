Gladstone woman rushed to hospital after car rolls, hits her

A FEMALE pedestrian is being assessed by paramedics after being hit by a car this morning on the corner of Glenlyon and Derby St.

Queensland Police Service said the car rolled onto the woman and there appeared to be no driver.

QPS said it was a likely the crash was a workplace incident.

Queensland Ambulance Service arrived on the scene at 7.40am and assessed one female patient involved in the vehicle and pedestrian incident.

The woman is being transported to Gladstone base hospital.