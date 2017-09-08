Gladstone woman rear ends other driver at flashing railway crossing

A GLADSTONE woman told a courtroom she had only just been able to get back behind the wheel after a car crash she was involved in more than two months ago.

Despite the accident being a result of her own distraction, Jennifer Ruth Falls suffered the brunt of the injuries, after she rear-ended another car at a flashing railway crossing on Blain Dr.

She pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due car and attention at the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Falls appeared in court unrepresented, and told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho that she couldn't remember how the accident happened or what she became distracted at.

"I remember seeing the flashing light but I just didn't see the car in front of me," she said.

On July 27 at about 8.30am police were called to the scene of the traffic crash where Falls had driven into the back of a silver Audi car stopped at the flashing lights.

While the driver of the car suffered minor injuries, Falls took a serious blow to the sternum and was suffering from chest pains at the scene.

But the pain stuck around; Falls was unable to work for a week and only just regained the confidence five days ago to get behind the wheel.

Gladstone magistrate Melanie Ho imposed an $800 fine and recorded a conviction.