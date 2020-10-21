Menu
A Gladstone woman punched her niece at a local Woolworths.
Gladstone woman punches niece in face at Woolworths

21st Oct 2020 2:00 PM
A GLADSTONE woman punched her niece at a local Woolworths because she “lost it” after being antagonised.

The 50 year old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to common assault.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said that about 3pm the victim had been at the Kirkwood Woolworths where she saw her aunty who she hadn’t spoken to in months and went over to say hello.

The defendant told the victim not to talk to her, called her a hypocrite and walked away.

Mr Boyd said the victim was confused and asked about her nanna who had recently passed away.

The defendant punched the victim on the cheek twice which knocked the victim’s glasses off.

During a police interview the defendant said she had lost it and was extremely remorseful.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court it had actually been years since her client had spoken to her niece.

She said her client had gone to walk away but her niece kept following her and hounding her.

Ms Ditchfield said in a moment of “sheer frustration” she turned around and reacted.

However she was extremely remorseful.

The woman was placed on a nine month good behaviour bond of $800 and was spared a conviction recording.

