Gladstone woman 'king hit' in violent street fight still suffers night terrors

The fight outside Mieplace Nightclub on October 30 took just minutes to start and seconds to end after police got involved.

The fight outside Mieplace Nightclub on October 30 took just minutes to start and seconds to end after police got involved. Nikita Watts

A VIOLENT street fight involving several nightclub patrons left one woman in shock with a broken nose and bleeding face, while the two people of interest escaped in a courtesy bus.

The fight outside Mieplace Nightclub on October 30 took just minutes to start and seconds to end after police got involved.

But for some, the traumatic events that took place along Goondoon St that night will never just be a distant memory.

Gladstone man Ryan John Ray Stimson was involved in the fight, captured on CCTV, and even accepts part of the blame for it.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of committing public nuisance near a licensed premise.

However, his lawyer, Kylie Devney of V.A.J. Byrne & Co. Lawyers, said anyone in the situation her client was in would have done the same.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said Stimson and his partner were standing outside the nightclub at about 2.35am when they became involved in a verbal argument with another "large man” and his partner, both unknown to police.

The verbal argument was at first between Stimson's girlfriend and the other man, although the reason for it was not told to the court.

It quickly became physical when Stimson's girlfriend pushed the man away from herself, and in retaliation he "king hit” her square in the face.

Seeing his girlfriend knocked over, covered in blood and in shock, Stimson reacted. He and the man began to throw punches at each other before it turned into wrestling down the street.

Several other people joined in the fight.

The court was told Stimson, 24, was out celebrating his brother's 18th birthday with family members. His brother and father also stepped in to the fight.

The number of people involved was not revealed in court but it took more than seven police officers to put a stop to the fight.

When police arrived the large man and his partner fled in the Mieplace Nightclub courtesy bus before police could question them.

Stimson remained and was charged.

The court heard the large male and his girlfriend were still not known to police and subsequently had not been charged.

Snr Const Selvadurai said Stimson had a criminal history of like offences including four instances of committing public nuisance between 2011-14.

He said he could understand why Stimson reacted in aid of his girlfriend, but when police pulled him out of the fight the first time he went back for a second and third time to continue the argument.

Snr Const Selvadurai said it seemed there was a pattern with Stimson's offending and consumption of alcohol.

However, Ms Devney said that in the situation any "reasonable male in the same circumstance” would have done the same. She said Stimson's girlfriend, 22, only pushed the large male away because he began to advance towards her.

Ms Devney said she panicked as the man had a very large build.

"Then he king hit her in the face,” she said. Ms Devney presented an image of the girlfriend's face covered in blood and bruised and swollen.

Ms Devney said while the attack left her client's girlfriend physically scarred she wasn't coping well mentally.

"She still suffers night terrors and anxiety from that night,” Ms Devney said.

"She still gets nosebleeds - she would have come to court today to support my client but she wasn't sure she was ready for it.”

Ms Devney acknowledged Stimson had a criminal history but said there was a three-year break between offences.

It was time he had used to turn his life around, she said.

"He met his girlfriend and they have been together for three years. He owns a house,” she said.

"He works FIFO in the Northern Territory as a boilermaker and spends two whole days of his days off just travelling to get home.

"He barely ever goes out but this time it was celebrating his little brother's birthday.”

"Of course he is remorseful for his actions and doesn't engage in this sort of behaviour ... there were a number of people in that fight but my client only had his father and his brother on his side.”

Magistrate Melanie Ho said if someone "dear to her was hit in the face for no reason” she too would find it "very difficult” to calm down in the heat of the moment.

She agreed that Stimson had already suffered considerably because of the offending, including his and his girlfriend's injuries and the cost of court fees.

Ms Ho imposed a four-month good behaviour bond and did not record a conviction.