Gladstone woman just needed money for fuel

A woman was waiting at a BP servo when she was caught drug-driving. AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

CECILY Joan Hardy was waiting at a BP at Rolleston for someone to help her pay for fuel on January 25 when the police showed up.

The 58-year-old told police she had driven from Townsville and had run out of fuel and was waiting for some friends to arrive to help her.

With keys in the ignition, Hardy agreed to a roadside breath test which returned negatives for alcohol.

But she found herself in trouble when she submitted to a drug test which showed the presence of methamphetamines.

Hardy admitted she used the drug daily.

In Gladstone Magistrates Court today, Hardy pleaded guilty to drug-driving and a failing to appear charge.

She was placed on 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for six months.

