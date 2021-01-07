Gladstone woman insists bongs are not hers

A Gladstone mum said bongs found in her house belonged to someone else.

When police found two bongs in Joelene Andriea Hemara’s Gladstone house, she insisted they belonged to someone else.

Police conducted a search warrant at Caincross St, Sun Valley, when Hemara was not home. They contacted her by phone and she declared a used syringe in the bedroom cupboard.

Police located 0.4g of marijuana, an Ice Break bottle fashioned into a water pipe and a beer bottle with a glass pipe infused into the side, along with the syringe.

When spoken to, Hemara said the bongs belonged to someone else, however she was aware the items were in the house.

She said she had found the syringe and didn’t know what to do with it.

Hemara, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 5 to failing to dispose of a syringe, possessing utensils, possessing dangerous drugs and driving without a licence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Hemara’s sister had passed away and she hadn’t cleaned the house since the person she claimed owned the drug items had left.

He said she accepted responsibility for the charges.

Hemara was placed on 12 months’ probation and disqualified from driving for one month.

