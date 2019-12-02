Gladstone woman in run for state beauty pageant

SHE’S never been in a pageant before, but this Gladstone local is on her way to becoming Mrs Philippines World Queensland.

Rio Ramos said she was super-excited to be part of the Face of Australia Queensland pageant.

Up against candidates from Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Gold Coast, Ramos is working hard to give herself the best shot at winning.

“I’m getting gowns organised and training for it,” Ramos said.

Online voting is open, and so far Ramos is in with a shot, sitting at second place at the time of writing.

There is also voting on Facebook, but Ramos said she’s at a disadvantage.

She missed out on the swimsuit photo shoot, which means her photo won’t be uploaded to the Facebook vote until next week. Voting closes in February, with the pageant on February 29.

“I feel a bit excited and a bit nervous,” she said.

Gladstone Multicultural Association Inc shared its support for Ramos on Facebook.

“I’m very proud that someone like GMAI support me,” she said.

Association president Helena Sant said she was happy to spread the word.

“It’s important we recognise all the cultures in our region,” she said.

“Cultural diversity is all around us and it helps us understand the different perspectives within the world we live in.”