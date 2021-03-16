Gladstone woman in court after driving while unlicensed

Alicia Jessie Gamero pleaded guilty to one count of unlicensed driving.

Technological issues surrounding a Gladstone woman validating her driver’s licence landed her in the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Alicia Jessie Gamero, 27, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Gamero’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 2pm, on February 9, police observed a car travelling on Javelin St, Toolooa.

Police intercepted the car and identified Gamero as the driver.

Police conducted checks which revealed the defendant’s driver’s licence had expired on January 28, and as such she was unlicensed.

Checks revealed police spoke with Gamero on February 5 at which time she was warned about the status of her licence and advised to renew it.

On February 7, Gamero was intercepted on Brolga St, New Auckland, where police again warned her about the status of her licence.

At that time Gamero told police she had paid for her licence to be renewed.

Police advised Gamero she would need to make enquiries with the Department of Transport and Main Roads as the status of her licence on police computers was still “unlicensed”.

Upon speaking with Gamero on February 9, she again claimed to police she had paid for her licence, but it hadn’t gone through due to technical issues.

When questioned, Gamero stated that no money had come from her account and she had received no confirmation emails to confirm her licence had been successfully renewed.

Gamero was issued with a notice to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Manthey took into account the fact that Gamero had paid for her licence to be renewed and the issue had been resolved.

She was fined $100 with no conviction recorded.

