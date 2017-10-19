Gladstone woman has to be cut from own car after ramming ute

One lane of Dawson Hwy is closed after a crash which has left a Toyota ute disabled in the middle of a busy intersection. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

One lane of Dawson Hwy is closed after a crash which has left a Toyota ute disabled in the middle of a busy intersection. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer Paul Braven GLA240715CRASH

SHE looked away from the road for a second to check her speed, and when she looked up, there was nothing she could do to prevent the serious car crash about to unfold.

Driving a Hyundai along the Dawson Hwy, Natasha Maree Hilsdon crashed into the back of a stationary Nissan ute.

She pleaded guilty at the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of driving without due care and attention or driving without reasonable consideration for other people using the road.

On August 7 emergency services were called to the two-vehicle traffic crash, where Hilsdon had to be cut from her car, written off in the collision.

The injuries of the driver of the ute, if any, were not told to the courtroom.

However, Hilsdon suffered a deep cut to her knee, needed stitches and had to have surgery on her ankle.

Her passenger was also left with sternum injuries after the crash, the court was told.

The Nissan had stopped at an intersection and indicated to turn right.

Hilsdon was driving behind the ute, but took her eyes off the road in front of her and turned her attention to the police vehicle driving in the oncoming lane.

Making sure she wasn't speeding, Hilsdon looked down at her speedometer, but the brief lapse of attention caused her to drive directly into the back of Nissan, pushing it into the middle of the intersection.

She told police at the scene she couldn't recall the last few moments before ramming into the back of the ute.

Unemployed with written off car, Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho asked Hilsdon how she was coping.

"I'm okay,” Hilsdon said.

"But I'll have these plates and screws in my ankle for life.”

Ms Ho noted that the woman's injuries were extra-curial punishment, given she was hospitalised as a result of the offending.

"You will be carrying the scars of this accident for the rest of your life,” Ms Ho said.

She imposed an $800 fine, a conviction was recorded.