Gladstone woman gifts RSPCA dog coats for this winter season

Gladstone local Cheryl Bohan has found the perfect way to keep foster dogs warm this winter.

Gladstone local Cheryl Bohan has found the perfect way to keep foster dogs warm this winter. Contributed

A LOCAL woman has gifted the Gladstone RSPCA a handful of hand-sewn coats to keep foster dogs warm this winter.

In light of Sunday's RSPCA Million Paws Walk, Cheryl Bohan hopes these coats will keep dogs of all shapes and sizes warm while they wait for a foster family.

Mrs Bohan said she admired the work of the RSPCA and wanted to show her support by making and donating coats for foster dogs that come to the facility.

"It gets really cold over there so they will need coats to stay warm," Mrs Bohan said.

"It took me about a month and the coats come in all sizes... for little dogs, big dogs, even medium-sized dogs."

Mrs Bohan said she had no tolerance for animal cruelty and believed the annual Million Paws Walk was a fantastic idea to raise necessary awareness.

"(People) seem to get away with so much stuff... it's terrible what some people do to animals," she said.

Gladstone RSPCA president Nicole Allison said Cheryl's help was appreciated by the RSPCA.

"She has found a need and a way to address that need... and she has put the time, love and effort into it," Ms Allison said.

"We do get a few cruelty cases and have dogs that come in quite malnourished and they struggle with the cold, so it's good to send them off with jackets" she said.

There are almost 50 dogs and cats awaiting adoption in the Gladstone region, and the walk on Sunday is a great way to raise awareness while giving community members the opportunity to register their interest to foster or adopt.

The annual walk sees approximately 10,000 participants across 16 walk locations in Queensland alone.

Ms Allison said a lot of the dogs that had been adopted throughout the year attend the walk with their families.

"It's nice to know they are being well cared for... eventually a special one comes along and you can't let them go."

The RSPCA's national Million Paws Walk will be held on Sunday at Tannum Sands and community members are invited to attend.