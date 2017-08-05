Gladstone woman forced to move from home after Coles carpark scrap

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone woman has tried to shove her trolley at another woman at the Gladstone Coles Supermarket carpark.

ARMED with a trolley, a Gladstone mother took out her rage at a neighbour during her weekly grocery trip to Coles.

Erna Latumahina pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of common assault.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said the offending occurred on July 9 at about 1.50pm in the carpark at the Gladstone supermarket.

The fight was between Latumahina and her former Clinton-suburb neighbour.

Not only did the pair live on the same street, but also decided to go pick up some shopping at the same time.

The court heard the pair had 'issues' with one another and were in a constant argument.

When they ran into each other in the carpark, a verbal fight broke out however, the reason was not provided in the courtroom.

The fight became physical when Latumahina tried to hit her neighbour with the trolley a number of times.

Latumahina then punched her neighbour in the jaw a number of times before witnesses on scene pulled the women apart.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client was 36-years-old and a single mother of three.

He said his client was very remorseful for her behaviour and accepted it was the wrong reaction.

He said the neighbour and his client were in a constant battle, but his client had been trying to distance herself from the drama.

So much so, she had actually moved from Clinton and was now living in the New Auckland area, Mr Pepito said.

He said his client made the decision in the best interest of her children.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $300 fine and did not record a conviction.