Gladstone woman exposed herself before spitting at cop

Melissa Leanne Ludwig pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday before Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

A Gladstone woman who flashed her genitalia at a police officer during a search, appeared in court on Friday.

Melissa Leanne Ludwig, 39, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to seven charges including assault police officer and wilful exposure.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Ludwig’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

The most serious of Ludwig’s offending occurred when police were called to an address on Whiting St, Gladstone, at 2.30pm on October 12 last year.

Ludwig had called triple-0 and admitted to threatening her neighbour with an axe.

Police took up with Ludwig, who explained to police she had approached a neighbour’s car with an axe and banged on the window while they were in it.

Ludwig attempted to explain to police she did so due to an ongoing dispute about a car horn being excessively tooted.

Police detained Ludwig after she refused transport to hospital due to ongoing mental health issues, however, Ludwig had more to say.

“You make sure that s… knows her daughter’s going to get raped this afternoon,” Ludwig told police.

Due to Ludwig’s conduct, police ordered she be searched before being transported to hospital.

Prior to being placed in the police vehicle, she told police she did not agree with being transported and pulled her pants down, exposing her genitalia.

Ludwig told a female officer “I have no underwear on” and exposed her vagina, before turning around and saying “I have nothing up my arse” and finally exposing her breasts.

Ludwig unlawfully left the hospital immediately upon her arrival and was located by police in Glen Warren Park, Gladstone.

She refused a police request to return to hospital and was the subject of a search after being arrested.

During the search, she turned her head and spat in the direction of a female police officer.

The majority of the spit landed on the ground, however, droplets hit the officer’s uniform.

Magistrate Manthey took into consideration Ludwig’s criminal history and placed her on 12 months’ probation with convictions recorded.

