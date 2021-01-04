Gladstone woman drove without licence for 5 months

A Gladstone woman had been without a licence for five months before she was caught on November 19.

Samantha Krystal Hartley, 32, was pulled over on Harvey Rd where a licence check showed hers had expired in July.

Hartley told police she didn’t have the money to pay for the renewal, however she had recently been given an infringement for the same offence.

As a result she’d been required to provide her identifying particulars, however Hartley never showed.

When questioned about it she told police she’d forgotten.

Hartley pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 4 to unlicensed driving and contravening a police requirement.

She was fined $600 for both matters.

