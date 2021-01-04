Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone woman was fined for unlicensed driving.
A Gladstone woman was fined for unlicensed driving.
News

Gladstone woman drove without licence for 5 months

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone woman had been without a licence for five months before she was caught on November 19.

Samantha Krystal Hartley, 32, was pulled over on Harvey Rd where a licence check showed hers had expired in July.

Hartley told police she didn’t have the money to pay for the renewal, however she had recently been given an infringement for the same offence.

As a result she’d been required to provide her identifying particulars, however Hartley never showed.

When questioned about it she told police she’d forgotten.

Hartley pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 4 to unlicensed driving and contravening a police requirement.

She was fined $600 for both matters.

Read more court stories:

Self-diagnosed kleptomaniac steals from charity shop

Former army man kept knife to show tricks to daughter

73yo man’s attack leaves partner bleeding on kitchen floor

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone unlicensed drivers
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New walking trail to link East Shores to Spinnaker Park

        Premium Content New walking trail to link East Shores to Spinnaker Park

        News Once complete, the trail will help create 5km of uninterrupted waterfront views.

        ‘Can I drive home?’: Confused drink-driver

        Premium Content ‘Can I drive home?’: Confused drink-driver

        Crime A 25-year-old thought he’d be able to drive following a disqualification.

        Modern day mural combining history with new technology

        Premium Content Modern day mural combining history with new technology

        Art & Theatre A mural being painted at the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club will have a unique...

        HAPPY SNAPS: Sunday at Tannum Beach

        Premium Content HAPPY SNAPS: Sunday at Tannum Beach

        Local Faces Many took advantage of the sunshine for a day at the beach. Did we spot you there?...