Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit
A GLADSTONE woman was caught drink-driving at more than double the legal blood alcohol limit.
Georgia May Henderson, 20, was pulled over by police on October 3, at 2.30am, for a random breath test.
She returned a reading of 0.103.
Henderson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink-driving.
She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.
