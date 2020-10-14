Gladstone woman drove more than double legal limit

Georgia May Henderson pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

A GLADSTONE woman was caught drink-driving at more than double the legal blood alcohol limit.

Georgia May Henderson, 20, was pulled over by police on October 3, at 2.30am, for a random breath test.

She returned a reading of 0.103.

Henderson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to drink-driving.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

