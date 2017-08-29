Gladstone woman carted drugs after engagement ended

WHEN Hannah Jane Quant's engagement was called off her life fell apart.

She lost her job and turned to drugs, quickly becoming a daily ice user. Soon after she had a $6500 debt with a Gladstone drug dealer.

To pay that debt she turned to another drug dealer and began running ice from Brisbane to Gladstone.

But when police pulled her over for speeding they found more than 35g of pure methylamphetamine in her vehicle.

On Monday, Quant pleaded guilty to possessing and supplying dangerous drugs and was sentenced in Brisbane Supreme Court to three years jail and released on parole immediately.

The court heard all the evidence of the supplying dangerous drugs charge came from Quant's own admissions.

Hannah Quant leaving the Gladstone Magistrates Court in June 2015. Photo Tegan Annett / The Observer Tegan Annett

Defence barrister James Godbolt told the court Quant had "effectively rehabilitated herself" since being changed.

She had attended a rehabilitation facility and turned her life around since being arrested. She is now a single mother of an eight-month-old child.

"I travelled to Gladstone for her first bail application and she looked very different than she does now," he said.

"She was thin and gaunt, but now she is off drugs and healthy."

Justice Helen Bowskill said she believed Quant could become a productive member of society again but warned her she had come very close to losing her freedom.

Quant was released on parole immediately.

- NewsRegional