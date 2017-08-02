Gladstone woman busted in Facebook buy and sell scam

A co-accused Gladstone woman who used a local Facebook classified page to sell a car has been convicted after the dodgy scam was picked up by police.

Carmen Maree Granzien was one of two people involved in the offending; her partner in crime, and ex-boyfriend, was sentenced June 24 for these matters and others.

Granzien pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of fraud and one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Balan Selvadurai said Granzien and the co-accused posted on a Facebook page on January 10 details involved in the sale of a car.

The victim contacted the Granzien and offered $1500 for the car, and the deal was set in stone.

The victim transferred the money to the offenders, and was told he could come and collect the car.

However, the next day Granzien told the victim it was no longer for sale.

On January 12, the victim asked for his money back, and when he didn't get a response, came all the way to Gladstone from Brisbane.

He was told upon arrival at the co-accused's house that the car had been sold.

The police were brought into the situation and it was revealed that the co-accused couple had spent the victim's money and did not have possession of the car.

Granzien was done for drink driving months later June 14, when she was intercepted by police for a random breath test.

She returned a reading of .087%.

The court was told Granzien had a child.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said: "You know you are going to lose your licence here today, right?"

She asked Granzien how her and the child would get around.

Granzien said her and her ex-partner were still in touch and had worked out an agreement.

Granzien was given the same sentence her co-accused was; to pay half of the restitution sought for the victim, which was $750 and fined $500 for the fraud charge.

However, Granzien also copped a licence disqualification for six months, given she had drink driving priors.

A conviction was recorded.