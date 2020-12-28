Menu
A Gladstone woman has been caught allegedly speeding and drink driving in Victoria.
Gladstone woman allegedly speeding, drink driving in Vic

28th Dec 2020 3:12 PM
A 28-year-old Gladstone woman was picked up by police more that 50km/h over the speed limit while also drink driving in Happy Valley, Victoria, on Sunday night.

Swan Hill police first spotted the hire car on Robinvale-Sea Lake Road, travelling an alleged 157km/h in a 100km/h zone, before intercepting the vehicle about 5.30pm.

The she returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .132.

It is expected the woman will be charged on summons in relation to speeding, conduct endangering life and other traffic related offences.

This intercept forms part of Operation Roadwise, a three-week operation during the Christmas, New Year period in Victoria.

In Queensland a similar crackdown is on the roads as part of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign which commenced on December 9.

Between December 23 and 25, 80 drink drivers and 29 drug drivers were detected throughout the state.

