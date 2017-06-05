25°
Single figures but sunny skies for Gladstone

Sarah Steger
| 5th Jun 2017 5:56 PM
Chilly mornings are expected to make their way to Gladstone.
Chilly mornings are expected to make their way to Gladstone. Tessa Mapstone

GLADSTONE is set for a below-average chill this week, with a dry airmass extending from South Australia all the way up to Queensland and further up to the hinterlands of Cairns, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

This week's conditions are expected to be dry and cool, particularly from Wednesday, and this is expected to last until Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Paech said particularly in the mornings it would be a few degrees below average.

He said odd frost patches were expected on higher ground west of Calliope on Wednesday and Thursday morning, while Gladstone's minimum temperatures were forecast at 10 degrees and nine degrees respectively.

"We normally see the temperatures get down this far in parts of winter," Mr Paech said.

However the single figures for early June were slightly below normal.

"The average minimum temperature for this time of year is 13°C," Mr Paech said.

The week's particularly dry and cool forecast won't put a dampener on maximum temperatures though - sunny skies and an average maximum of 23 degrees is expected all week.

"The average maximum temperature for this time of year is 23 degrees," Mr Paech said.

"So you can see, with the temperatures we have, the maximums are quite nice."

Gladstone forecast

MON: Min 13 Max 25

TUE: Min 13 Max 25

WED: Min 10 Max 22

THU: Min 9 Max 23

FRI: Min 12 Max 24

SAT: Min 12 Max 24

SUN: Min 13 Max 24

