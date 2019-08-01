Gladstone will feature as film project goes next level

IN PROGRESS: Football legend Mark Graham. His son, CQ filmmaker Luke Graham is making a documentary about this father's life.

IN PROGRESS: Football legend Mark Graham. His son, CQ filmmaker Luke Graham is making a documentary about this father's life.

GLADSTONE will be one of the filming locations for an upcoming feature-length film centred on New Zealand rugby league legend Mark Graham.

Graham has been a Gladstone resident for 13 years and last year became the first New Zealand player inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame.

The 63-year-old, who played 146 games for the North Sydney Bears (1981-88) and 29 Tests for New Zealand (1977-88) was a hard-as-nails player during his day after a tough childhood growing up in the Auckland suburb of Otahuhu.

New Zealand Rugby League legend Mark Graham is the first Kiwi inducted into the NRL hall of fame. Matt Taylor GLA180718NZRL

Graham's son, CQ filmmaker Luke Graham conceived the project, Sharko, last year and originally intended for the film to be released as a documentary in 2019.

However, interest in the project has gained momentum with Luke confirming the film will be a 95-minute documentary/drama, set for release mid next year.

"Originally it was going to be a small project with myself at the helm but since then I've had Screen Queensland come on board to develop it and take it to market for production," Luke said.

"The project has grown four-fold so it's scaled into a bigger production and become a documentary drama about my father's life.

"We'll be recreating the key moments of his life from his youth to rugby league player. We'll bring in Australian and international actors."

Luke said Gladstone won't miss out on the filming process and expected some jobs to be up for grabs later this year.

"We'll be filming in Gladstone which is exciting. We'll be looking to give local people the opportunity to be mentored," he said.

"More importantly we'll be spending a good chunk of cash in the region. We'll be looking to employ people and to work with businesses."

Luke Graham is writing, directing and producing Sharko. Mike Richards GLA211017FILM

Although not set in stone by any means, Luke is hoping to lure former Logie winner Lincoln Lewis to play his famous father Wally in the film.

"We'll be looking at someone to play Wally Lewis, like Lincoln Lewis playing his father in some scenes" he said.

"I don't want to speak out of turn but it would be great to use Lincoln to play the key role of Wally Lewis because he looks like him so that always helps, and he'll be able to go to the source for information, which is always very helpful for an actor.

"We'll also be finding three versions of Mark - a younger child, teenager and young adult - we've got a list of names.

"I've got about six or seven people but until I sit down with them and have them play out the scenes you just don't know - that will take place from about September onwards."

Mark Graham and his son Luke during the 80s when Mark played for North Sydney Bears.

Luke is aiming for the project to be screened at Australian and New Zealand film festivals between May and July next year with the hope of trans-Tasman theatrical release "straight after that".

He said pre-production would ramp-up from next month.

"In early September we'll be doing our final creative stage before we shoot," Luke said.

"When we shoot in December/January half of that will be drama filming."