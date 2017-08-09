GLADSTONE: Who bulk bills and who doesn't

WHEN feeling under the weather, all most people want is someone to help them get back on their feet - but for some, which doctor they go to doesn't only depend on the practitioner's reputation, location and services offered.

The first question some need answered is if their visit will be bulk billed.

Bulk billing is a payment option under the Medicare system. It can cover a prescribed range of health services as listed in the Medicare Benefits Schedule and can make all the difference for potential patients.

Visits to the doctor typically work out cheaper when bulk billed. It also mean a person isn't left too out of pocket.

Harbour City Family Practice business manager Jas Brar explained that while bulk billing can impact doctors and businesses, it's an important part of their practice's values.

"It's a decision made with the patient's trust and well-being in mind,” Mr Brar said.

"With the current economy in Gladstone ... it's mutually beneficial for everybody.”

Mr Brar said there's a lot of income that may be lost when offering bulk billing, "but at the end of the day it does help our patients.”

Here's a list of medical providers who do or don't bulk bill in Gladstone Region:

Biloela Medical Centre: Not a bulk billing practice.

Boyne Island Family Medical Centre: Bulk billing.

Calliope Medical Centre: Bulk billing offered to all healthcare or pension card holders or people under the age of 16.

Central Queensland Radiology: As long as you have a request form and a Medicare card.

Discovery Coast Dental and Medical Centre: One bulk billing doctor available. Mixed billing doctor available too.

Gladstone Central Medical Centre: Not a bulk billing practice.

Gladstone GP Super Clinic: Two doctors are currently bulk billing, with more expected soon.

Gladstone Medical Centre: Children under 16 and people with a pension card. Or you can request a doctor who does bulk billing (however not all of them do).

Gladstone Valley Medical Centre: Bulk billing offered to all healthcare or pension card holders or people under the age of 16.

Griffith Oxley Doctors Clinic: Bulk billing offered to all healthcare or pension card holders or people under the age of 15 or over 65.

Harbour City Family Practice: Bulk billing.

Moura Dawson Medical Practice: Bulk billing offered to all healthcare or pension card holders.

Port Curtis Medical Centre: Not a bulk billing practice.

Shore Care Family Practice: Bulk billing offered to all healthcare or pension card holders.

Sonic HealthPlus Gladstone: Not a bulk billing practice.

Sullivan Nicolaides Pathology: Depends on what the tests are and if you have a pension or healthcare card.

Tannum Family Practice: Four doctors offer bulk billing.

Toolooa Family Practice: Bulk billing offered to all healthcare or pension card holders.

QML Pathology: Depends on the tests you have done.