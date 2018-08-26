Gladstone weather: Wet Sunday with patchy showers all day

According to BOM Stanthorpe is unlikely to see another downpour any time soon. A child splashes in a puddle

GUSTY winds and patchy rainfall is in store for Gladstone residents this morning.

With a max of 24 and a min of 18 today, Bureau of Meteorology's Lachland Stoney said Gladstone can expect a few more drops over the next few hours.

"I can't speculate how much will fall as it is reasonably patchy," the meteorologist said.

"There are a few more showers pushing through from the north west and some storms even developing in Black Water moving east that Gladstone could potentially pick up.

"On the off chance Gladstone picks up that storm there could be up to 20mm of rain if not it will be under 5mm with today's patchy showers.

"The wet weather system is moving down from Rockhampton into Bundaberg and it looks like a constant stream so people can expect the day to be reasonably wet."

Mr Stoney said that the showers won't be going into the evening.

"What you'll probably see from the current band of clouds is some clearance but a re-development this afternoon," he said.

"It's unlikely it will be going all evening."