m-imagephotography
News

Gladstone weather: Scattered showers dampens race day

Hannah Sbeghen
by
11th Aug 2018 8:51 AM

IT'S a perfect day to cosy up in bed with a cuppa as a wet weather system moves across the Gladstone region.

Luckily for racegoers today Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney from the Bureau of Meteorology predicts the rainy conditions to dissipate by mid-day.

 

VioNet

"It's hanging around for longer than we expected but it looks like the wet weather system should be clearing around mid-day or early afternoon," Mr Stoney said.

With a max of 25C and a min of 14C, Mr Stoney said the temperature will drop a little over night with a colder air mass moving through.

 

Noelle Otto

"It'll be a cool 8C on Tuesday but during the day it's generally be pretty clear, sunny weather," he said.

According to Mr Stoney the showers started off-shore around 4am pushing on to the Gladstone coast between 5 am and 6am.

 

Gerard Walsh

"These showers are reasonably isolated and are mainly hanging around Gladstone," Mr Stoney said.

"They are not reaching as far north to Rockhampton.

"At Samuel hill there a few scattered showers collecting about half a mm but showers are heavier around the Gladstone regional with an expected 1or 2 mm in the rain gauge.

"The showers will move inland and dissipate by the afternoon."

Gladstone Observer

