Gladstone weather: Scattered showers dampens race day
IT'S a perfect day to cosy up in bed with a cuppa as a wet weather system moves across the Gladstone region.
Luckily for racegoers today Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney from the Bureau of Meteorology predicts the rainy conditions to dissipate by mid-day.
"It's hanging around for longer than we expected but it looks like the wet weather system should be clearing around mid-day or early afternoon," Mr Stoney said.
With a max of 25C and a min of 14C, Mr Stoney said the temperature will drop a little over night with a colder air mass moving through.
"It'll be a cool 8C on Tuesday but during the day it's generally be pretty clear, sunny weather," he said.
According to Mr Stoney the showers started off-shore around 4am pushing on to the Gladstone coast between 5 am and 6am.
"These showers are reasonably isolated and are mainly hanging around Gladstone," Mr Stoney said.
"They are not reaching as far north to Rockhampton.
"At Samuel hill there a few scattered showers collecting about half a mm but showers are heavier around the Gladstone regional with an expected 1or 2 mm in the rain gauge.
"The showers will move inland and dissipate by the afternoon."