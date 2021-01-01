Menu
Gladstone's annual average weather trend.
Gladstone weather record broken in 2020

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Jan 2021 4:08 PM
While we wait for the official wrap of Australia’s 2020 weather from the Bureau of Meteorology, The Observer has reviewed the weather stats recorded this year.

According to data from the Bureau Gladstone Radar recorded 675.4mm of rain with the biggest falls right at the end of the year on December 30 when 79.6mm was recorded.

The hottest day of the year was January 19 at 35.5C, however it was the maximum recorded on May 23 that broke a 42-year-old record.

May 23 recorded the coldest maximum on record at 13.4C.

With the exception of May, every other month of 2020 recorded a higher than average mean maximum temperature.

The coldest minimum temperature was recorded twice on May 24 and June 24 at 7.8C.

Gladstone has experienced another hotter than average year in 2020.
Mean temperatures and total rainfall for 2020

January

Min: 24.1C

Max: 31.2C

Rainfall: 123mm

February

Min: 23.9C

Max: 31.8C

Rainfall: 17.4mm

March

Min: 21.8C

Max: 30.1C

Rainfall: 105.2mm

April

Min: 19.8C

Max: 29.8C

Rainfall: 30.8mm

May

Min: 15.2C

Max: 25.3C

Rainfall: 28.6mm

June

Min: 14.8C

Max: 24.6C

Rainfall: 10.8mm

July

Min: 12.4C

Max: 23.6C

Rainfall: 27mm

August

Min: 12.8C

Max: 24.7C

Rainfall: 46.4mm

September

Min: 17C

Max: 26.3C

Rainfall: 51mm

October

Min: 18.9C

Max: 28.2C

Rainfall: 75.2mm

November

Min: 21.1C

Max: 29.9C

Rainfall: 13.4mm

December

Min: TBC

Max: TBC

Rainfall: 143.6mm

