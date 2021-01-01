Gladstone weather record broken in 2020
While we wait for the official wrap of Australia’s 2020 weather from the Bureau of Meteorology, The Observer has reviewed the weather stats recorded this year.
According to data from the Bureau Gladstone Radar recorded 675.4mm of rain with the biggest falls right at the end of the year on December 30 when 79.6mm was recorded.
The hottest day of the year was January 19 at 35.5C, however it was the maximum recorded on May 23 that broke a 42-year-old record.
May 23 recorded the coldest maximum on record at 13.4C.
With the exception of May, every other month of 2020 recorded a higher than average mean maximum temperature.
The coldest minimum temperature was recorded twice on May 24 and June 24 at 7.8C.
Mean temperatures and total rainfall for 2020
January
Min: 24.1C
Max: 31.2C
Rainfall: 123mm
February
Min: 23.9C
Max: 31.8C
Rainfall: 17.4mm
March
Min: 21.8C
Max: 30.1C
Rainfall: 105.2mm
April
Min: 19.8C
Max: 29.8C
Rainfall: 30.8mm
May
Min: 15.2C
Max: 25.3C
Rainfall: 28.6mm
June
Min: 14.8C
Max: 24.6C
Rainfall: 10.8mm
July
Min: 12.4C
Max: 23.6C
Rainfall: 27mm
August
Min: 12.8C
Max: 24.7C
Rainfall: 46.4mm
September
Min: 17C
Max: 26.3C
Rainfall: 51mm
October
Min: 18.9C
Max: 28.2C
Rainfall: 75.2mm
November
Min: 21.1C
Max: 29.9C
Rainfall: 13.4mm
December
Min: TBC
Max: TBC
Rainfall: 143.6mm