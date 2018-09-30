Menu
Rain is needed.
Gladstone weather: Chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon

Hannah Sbeghen
by
30th Sep 2018 1:30 PM

GLADSTONE could be in for some showers and a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts.

BoM reported that weather activity around Gayndah could extend as far north to Gladstone this afternoon.

"There is some fairly chunky activity near Gayndah currently,” a BoM meteorologist said.

"There is a good chance it will reach Gladstone as the afternoon unfolds so it is worth keeping an eye on it.

"Bundaberg is in a much better position but the atmosphere is conducive.”

BoM also forecasts that light winds will become easterly 20 to 25 km/h in the middle of the day then tending southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

Gladstone Observer

