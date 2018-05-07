Menu
NO FISHY FIGURES: Infofish's Stefan Sawynok records the live fish statistics at the HookUp
Infofish reveals how Gladstone's fishing stacks up

Gregory Bray
7th May 2018 8:20 AM

It's official, Gladstone is one of the best places to catch fish in the state, if not the country.

Stefan Sawynok of Infofish said his company's research has also revealed that Gladstone's fish population is extremely healthy.

"It will probably shock some people, but this is one of the best fisheries in the state," he said.

"What really helps is you don't get a big influx of visitors here taking fish out of the system like a number of other areas do."

Mr Sawynok has been monitoring the fish being caught at the HookUp for the past three years, but his father has been recording data for 10 years.

Events like the HookUp have driven home a catch and release methodology throughout the fishing community here.

"For example, our research is clearly showing that 91 % of bream caught around Gladstone throughout the year are being released again."

"Whereas places like the Gold Coast and Brisbane the release rates for bream are closer to 50%, but they're also pulling a huge number out of the water too."

"This is the reason why they're catching much smaller fish at their competitions, say 25-26cm on average compared to 35cm around Gladstone."

The largest live fish Mr Sawynok has measured and weighed was a 1.3 metre Barramundi in Rockhampton.

But for sheer variety, size and health he says Gladstone has got a lot going for it.

"It's kind of the best kept secret in the country so you don't get too many visiting fishermen," he said.

"If I could replicate Gladstone's fisheries around the country I would."

boyne tannum hookup fishing healthy harbour report card infofish australia
Gladstone Observer

    Local Partners