Gladstone water meter readers hit streets today, through July

Gladstone water meters are to be read from June 14 - mid July

Gladstone regional council announced in a media released all local properties will have their water meters read between Wedensday June 14 and mid July.

Mayor Matt Burnett said residents need to make sure their meters can be easily accessed to enable meter readers to complete each visit as fast and efficiently as possible.

"Water meters should be clear of topsoil, building and garden materials and parked vehicles to enable council officers to take accurate readings," Councillor Burnett said.

"Please also keep dogs secure or restrained away from the meter and unlock any gates preventing access to the meter."

If anyone is unsure of where their water meter is located, Cr Burnett said they can contact council for help in identifying its location.

For assistance with your Water Rate Notice or for any further information, contact Council's Rates Section on 4976 6999.