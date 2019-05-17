Gladstone Wallaby centre-piece of Central Crows v Marlins

Gladstone Wallabys' Zeah Lane will be one of the keys in the Bundaberg Gladstone Intercity Womens Competition.

Gladstone Wallabys' Zeah Lane will be one of the keys in the Bundaberg Gladstone Intercity Womens Competition. Matt Taylor GLA130419GWRL

RUGBY LEAGUE: Wallaby's star Zeah Lane says to have so many Gladstone players in both the Central Crows and Emerging Women's Central Crows teams is testimony of the strength of women's league in the region.

Wallabys Zeah Lane. Mike Richards GLA100618WRUG

Lane joins Chelsea Baker former-Calliope Rooster Kody House, Tannum Seagal Krystal Sulter and Sharnee Werahiko from Gladstone Wallabys in the Central Crows team which will take on Northern Marlins in Mackay tomorrow at 3pm.

The Emerging Women's Central Crows team is made up of Wallabys' Rikarra Benjamin and Seagals' Nakita Rhind and that side will play Northern Marlins in the curtain-raiser at 1.30pm.

"It's great to see lots of Gladstone players in these teams like Rikarra and Nakita in the emerging teams," Lane said.

The centre aims to crack into the Queensland Country team for the second successive year.

STRONG TEAM: Central Crows will be ready. QRL Media GLA170519CROWS

Queensland Country will play in the Harvey Norman Women's National Championships on the Gold Coast from May 30-June 2.

"That's the ultimate goal to make the Queensland Country team," Lane said.

She suffered an ankle injury during the Biloela Nines, but is back to full fitness.

"I missed the first couple of games, but am ready to play and feeling confident," Lane said.

Crows coach Alan McIndoe drew praise from Lane.

"He's a really good coach and I really enjoyed him ;last year...he's very motivational," she said.

The Queensland Country team will be announced tomorrow night at an official dinner.

The game will be streamed live on the Queensland Rugby League website.

Meanwhile the Gladstone competitions resume tomorrow and Sunday.

TOMORROW'S GAMES

The women's games are:

Calliope v Waves 1.30pm @ Calliope

Tannum v Wallabys 3pm @ Calliope

The men's games are:

D2: Calliope v Valleys 4.30pm @ Calliope

D1: Calliope v Valleys 6pm @ Calliope

SUNDAY'S GAMES

The men's games are:

D2: Brothers v Wallabys 1.30pm @ Marley Brown

D1: Brothers v Wallabys 3pm @ Marley Brown

TEAMS

Crows: C Baker, K Sulter, K House, Z Lane, S Werahiko, R Revell-Blair, T Upton, L Sheedy, L Fauid, M Peck, S Hancock, A Brander, E Stitt, M Storch, S Gallagher, D Barchard, R Beardmore. Em Crows: R Benjamin, N Rhind, G Brennan, L Cockburn, C Douglas, K Dunlop, S Field, L Gudgeon, Z Johnson-Gamia, T Ketchup, C Marks, M Neven, M Reid, C Robinson, M Roe, K Rogers, K Taylor