GLADSTONE VOTES: Early results for our region's electorates

We will have rolling updates throughout the evening and coming days for the Gladstone, Callide and Burnett seats as the votes are counted to determine who will lead the state and our electorates for the next three years.

Polling booths have closed, and the Electoral Commission Queensland has started counting up the results for the 93 state electorates. Through the evening, poll results will get updated as the ECQ works through more than 2.6 million votes.

EARLY votes have started to roll in from the Gladstone, Burnett and Callide electorates.

Gladstone:

7.33pm:

Glenn Butcher looks as close to a surety as there is to retain the seat of Gladstone.

With more than a third of the vote counted, Mr Butcher has 62.51 per cent of the vote. That is 6463 votes.

Pauline Hanson One Nation candidate Amy Lohse is a clear second in the count with 21.56 per cent of the vote, while the LNP's hopeful Chay Conaglen has 11.45 per cent of the vote.

7.17pm:

Glenn Butcher now leads with 63.13 per cent of the vote. He said he was "extremely happy" with the early count.

Mr Butcher leads the One Nation candidate Amy Lohse, who has 21.69 per cent, ahead of the LNP's Chay Conaglen with 11.13 per cent.

The Green candidate is last with 4.05 per cent of the vote.

Twelve booths are in.

Earlier:

There are now eight booths being counted in Gladstone. Glenn Butcher leads with 62.37 per cent ahead of Amy Lohse from One Nation on 22.77 per cent.

Glenn Butcher leads with 51.89 per cent of the vote, only just ahead of One Nation's Amy Lohse with 34.3 per cent.

Chay Conaglen from the LNP has 10.91 per cent and the Greens' Peta Baker has 2.9 per cent.

Only two booth's results are in from 147.

Burnett:

Miriam Vale, Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and other parts of the southern Gladstone region are in the Burnett electorate.

Stephen Bennett has 42.83 per cent of the vote to lead, ahead of One Nation's Ashley Lynch on 28.42 per cent.

Labor's Lee Harvey is not far behind with 24.29 per cent of the vote.

Earlier

Five of 168 booths in the Burnett electorate are in.

Incumbent LNP member Stephen Bennett leads with 40 per cent of the vote from One Nation's Ashley Lynch who has about 32 per cent.

Labor's Lee Harvey has 22.31 per cent and the Greens' Tim Roberts has just under 6 per cent.

It equates to just under 2 per cent of the vote counted.

Callide:

Earlier

In Callide, the LNP's Colin Boyce leads comfortably. With four booths counted he has 51.71 per cent of the vote.

One Nation's Sharon Lohse is second with 21.46 per cent of the vote.