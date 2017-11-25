Menu
Some Gladstone voters say they 'voted for Hanson'

One Nation Leader Senator Pauline Hanson at a press conference after visiting a lighting factory in Salisbury, south of Brisbane, Thursday, November 23, 2017. Senator Hanson is on the campaign trail ahead of the Queensland state election. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING
One Nation Leader Senator Pauline Hanson at a press conference after visiting a lighting factory in Salisbury, south of Brisbane, Thursday, November 23, 2017. Senator Hanson is on the campaign trail ahead of the Queensland state election. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING MICK TSIKAS
Chris Lees
by

SOME voters in Gladstone have declared they voted for Pauline Hanson - despite her not being part of this election.

Ms Hanson has dominated coverage of the Queensland election campaign.

However, she sits in the Senate in Canberra - part of the Federal Parliament.

The well-known politician visited Gladstone during the campaign and has a candidate running for the seat of Gladstone.

Amy Lohse is one of four people running for the seat. Amy's mother Sharon Lohse is running for the neighbouring seat of Callide.

Ms Hanson is not actually the party leader in Queensland. That title belongs to Steve Dickson - the incumbent member for Buderim.

In southern Queensland one voter was left outraged.

The Riverview resident contacted the Queensland times to voice his concerns, leaving a voicemail message saying 'this needs to be aired'.

"I've just been up to the polls to vote for One Nation and it appears they've left Pauline Hanson off the list," the voter said.

Political expert Dr Paul Williams has also heard the phrase 'I'm voting for Pauline' from some voters who seem unaware that a vote for One Nation won't see the fiery red head replace Annastacia Palaszczuk as Queensland's Premier.

One Nation is expected to poll well in regional Queensland and could hold the balance of power after the results flood in tonight.

Gladstone Observer
