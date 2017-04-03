Gladstone volunteers lend a helping hand with floods

WHILE Rockhampton is drowning in the worst floods they've seen for decades, our volunteers are lending a helping hand.

Gladstone State Emergency Service (SES) local controller Doug Savage said about 10 volunteers were sent to Rockhampton yesterday.

"They'll be there the rest of week as part of deployment and possibly some more will be deployed later in the week, depending on the situation and what (Rockhampton) needs,” Mr Savage said.

Door knocking, helping people evacuate and helping people prepare for the floods are some of the tasks the SES volunteers had been doing.

Mr Savage has seen a number of floods but said Rockhampton's floods this year were different to other years.

"Access to Rockhampton is different now,” he said.

"In previous years when the water came up, the only access to Rockhampton was by flood boat but now the level bridge has gone in there, it changes a whole range of things.”

With about 50 volunteers at the Gladstone region SES, Mr Savage said the volunteers currently in Rockhampton had come from Calliope, Boyne Island and Tannum Sands, Mt Larcom and Gladstone.

"A spread of people have gone up there, but it could change quite dramatically as the effects become known,” he said.

"We'll know more when the peak hits.”

Mr Savage said he would send more volunteers to the floods but it was a difficult task because they all work.

"It's not a case of sending in 2000 people,” he said.

"They're all volunteers and need to earn a living ... it depends on what's requested and who's available.”

While the floods are happening an hour up the road from Gladstone, Mr Savage said the ocean towards the north of the islands would look dirty, but we won't be affected.