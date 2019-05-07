Gladstone volleyball star sets sights on the States

VOLLEYBALL: Persistence pays off.

That's exactly what happened to Gladstone State High School graduate Charlotte Orgill.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The 18-year-old volleyball Queensland representative has been accepted to do a four-year scholarship at Roberts Wesleyan Redhawks which is a college based in New York State.

Her journey starts on August 17.

Charlotte will play in the division two National College Athletic Association and her proud father Dave Orgill said all the hard work has paid off - on and off the court.

Charlotte Orgill is setting herself up for a great career in volleyball and is this week's Yaralla Sports Star Nick Kossatch GLA070917CHARLOTTE

"She has been applying since January to colleges in the US and Canada by email and she sent off about 30 emails,” Dave said.

Redhawks needed someone with academic credentials and an athlete who could hold the middle position.

"The fact that she played for Queensland twice in the U19s and to have that game time at such a high level had given her an advantage,” Dave said.

"I also think that her tenacity helped Charlotte find a college which needed her position.”

Charlotte's academic record speaks for itself and the aspiring arts student received an OP7 with a GPA weighting of 3.6 out of a possible four.

She has played netball for Yaralla, been involved with the Gladstone Gymnastics Club, Little Athletics and Learn to Swim which all has helped with her volleyball development.

"It's no doubt those other sports have helped her fitness, develop her motor skills, be a team player and determination to succeed,” Dave said.