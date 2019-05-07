Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Charlotte Orgill at the 2018 Qld Schools Cup in Melbourne
Charlotte Orgill at the 2018 Qld Schools Cup in Melbourne Contributed GLA070519ORGILL
eXtra

Gladstone volleyball star sets sights on the States

NICK KOSSATCH
by
7th May 2019 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLLEYBALL: Persistence pays off.

That's exactly what happened to Gladstone State High School graduate Charlotte Orgill.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The 18-year-old volleyball Queensland representative has been accepted to do a four-year scholarship at Roberts Wesleyan Redhawks which is a college based in New York State.

Her journey starts on August 17.

Charlotte will play in the division two National College Athletic Association and her proud father Dave Orgill said all the hard work has paid off - on and off the court.

Charlotte Orgill is setting herself up for a great career in volleyball and is this week's Yaralla Sports Star
Charlotte Orgill is setting herself up for a great career in volleyball and is this week's Yaralla Sports Star Nick Kossatch GLA070917CHARLOTTE

"She has been applying since January to colleges in the US and Canada by email and she sent off about 30 emails,” Dave said.

Redhawks needed someone with academic credentials and an athlete who could hold the middle position.

"The fact that she played for Queensland twice in the U19s and to have that game time at such a high level had given her an advantage,” Dave said.

"I also think that her tenacity helped Charlotte find a college which needed her position.”

Charlotte's academic record speaks for itself and the aspiring arts student received an OP7 with a GPA weighting of 3.6 out of a possible four.

She has played netball for Yaralla, been involved with the Gladstone Gymnastics Club, Little Athletics and Learn to Swim which all has helped with her volleyball development.

"It's no doubt those other sports have helped her fitness, develop her motor skills, be a team player and determination to succeed,” Dave said.

gladstone state high school gladstone volleyball association volleyball australia volleyball queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    premium_icon Pro-Adani convoy makes pit stop at HookUp event

    News A PRO-ADANI convoy travelling through the region took advantage of crowds at the Boyne Tannum HookUp at the weekend

    The can't miss child and family expo

    premium_icon The can't miss child and family expo

    Parenting Annual event returns with two venues this year

    RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    premium_icon RE-BRAND: Rocksalt Tannum Sands undergoing big changes

    Business Find out how the date night hot spot is turning family friendly

    'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    premium_icon 'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    News Students from the En Pointe Dance Company received top honours.