Gladstone VMR records a number of incidents over the weekend

GLADSTONE'S Volunteer Marine Rescue service had a busy weekend.

On Friday crews helped a 44-foot yacht with two people on board after it reported engine trouble, requesting help into Gladstone Marina. The vessel was safely towed from Sheoek Island without incident.

At midday Saturday a five-and-a-half-metre vessel required towing back to Bray Park in the Boyne River after the crew reported fuel issues.

VMR responded to two incidents on Sunday, the first at 2pm after a 5.3-metre vessel with two people on board lost engine power while entering North Entrance.

The crew was unable to get their anchor to hold in the rough conditions and required towing back to Gladstone Marina.

At 6pm a crew of four adults and six children on a day trip to North West Reef were concerned about their six-month-old on board after deteriorating weather conditions hindered their return to Gladstone Marina.

Two adults and six children were returned to the Gladstone Marina before midnight on Gladstone 1, after a crew of three responded to the call for help.

Repairs to Heron and Rundle Islands weather observations will be made after a Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the observations not working.

The BOM has yet to provide a date for when the repairs would be completed.

Last Monday VMR helped a local family in spreading the ashes of their parents at a pre-determined site off Gladstone.

The crew of four helped the family in spreading the ashes and laying a floral tribute at sea.

For your safety, when using a waterway please remember to log on to VMR Gladstone when you are leaving the boat ramp and log off when you return.