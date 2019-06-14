Vinnies set for major revamp

REVAMP: Vinnies Gladstone conference president Peter Dougherty. The St Vincent De Paul Society warehouse and community centre site at 9 Off Lane will undergo a major renovation with the bulk of works expected to be completed by Christmas.

THE Gladstone branch of St Vincent De Paul Society is set for a major renovation to its inner city warehouse site.

A generous $500,000 donation from the Gladstone Foundation and a grant from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund will see a community care centre established and an extension to its existing warehouse at Off Lane.

Public submissions for the proposed redevelopment have opened and will close on July 3.

Vinnies Gladstone conference president Peter Dougherty said the redevelopment, located on a 1946sqm block, would benefit both the community and volunteers.

"The redevelopment enables us to greater respect the dignity to those we serve and provide a safer work environment for our volunteers," Mr Dougherty said.

"At present people seeking assistance have to wait outside and the new support centre will include a waiting room and designated interview rooms for privacy, as well as allowing for better access for those with a disability.

"The warehouse will be redesigned to improve the safety of the site for our volunteers by creating more space for truck parking and expanding the area so that forklifts have more room to move and volunteers have more space to work safely."

Proposed works include demolishing the existing community care centre and lean-to off the warehouse building to extend it by 120.23sqm.

The new community care centre would cover 174.5sqm and it's hoped the bulk of works will be completed by Christmas.

Mr Dougherty said the new warehouse and care centre would provided a significant boost to the current services Vinnies provides.

"Currently in Gladstone we provide emergency assistance with food, clothing and furniture, we also assist struggling locals with no-interest loans and where possible with medical and travel expenses," he said.

"The remodelled support centre will result in an expansion of our services to people in need in Gladstone, including providing a shower and laundry service for people sleeping rough and a dedicated interview space for budget counselling.

"The improved warehouse will increase our storage capacity, meaning we can better service our regional shops and conferences in places like Monto, Theodore and others."