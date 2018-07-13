Gladstone Vinnies gets a half million dollar helping hand

Minister for Regional Development Dr John McVeigh, volunteer Helen Vale, Member for Flynn Ken ODowd, Vinnies Qld President Peter Dougherty and volunteer Rose Hasler.

Minister for Regional Development Dr John McVeigh, volunteer Helen Vale, Member for Flynn Ken ODowd, Vinnies Qld President Peter Dougherty and volunteer Rose Hasler. Mike Richards GLA

THE Vinnies warehouse in Off Lane will undergo a major facelift and expansion thanks to a $492,000 investment from the Federal Government's Building Better Regions Fund.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the money was half the amount required to finance the $984,000 project.

"This important project will provide a much better work environment for the volunteers who contribute so much time and effort to help our community," Mr O'Dowd said.

"We expect the project will deliver 30 jobs during construction and one ongoing position."

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland president Peter Dougherty was delighted.

"This grant will allow us to increase the services and support we offer Gladstone residents, which will help strengthen the community," Mr Dougherty said.

Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh was also on hand.

"Under round two of the Building Better Regions Fund the government is investing over $200 million in 136 projects with a total project value of $459 million," he said.

Improvements will include extra storage space, improved work areas, including an airconditioned sorting room, a secure truck unloading bay and new sealed carpark.

Materials and labour will be sourced from local suppliers and contractors.