Gladstone Valleys are still in the top-place hunt

Gladstone Brothers' Clinton Docherty could not stop Gladstone Valleys' David West from scoring a try. Mike Richards GLA080417RUGL

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Valleys coach Russell O'Dwyer said it's just about maintaining the focus for the next two minor round games ahead of the Gladstone Rugby League finals.

A late penalty kick awarded to David West sealed the deal as Valleys recorded an epic 20-16 win against top-of-the table Gladstone Brothers last Friday night.

"We just have to turn up on the day and we have still got two more regular games," O'Dwyer said.

Valleys play their final home game against Tannum Seagulls at 3pm this Saturday at Valleys while Brothers has the bye.

Valleys will then need to beat Wallabys and rely on Brothers to lose to Seagulls the following week wrest top spot and an automatic grand final spot.

Gladstone Valleys hooker D'Layni Perham was voted as player of the match against Brothers.

"He was our stand-out but everyone played well," O'Dwyer said.

"We're looking good and hopefully we can all stay together and see who's available."

Seagulls recorded a 52-24 against battling Calliope Roosters with Blair Potts best afield.

The Roosters will close out their season this Sunday against Wallabys because they have the bye the following week.

Finals start on September 7 with times to be announced.