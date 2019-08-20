Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Brothers' Clinton Docherty could not stop Gladstone Valleys' David West from scoring a try.
Gladstone Brothers' Clinton Docherty could not stop Gladstone Valleys' David West from scoring a try. Mike Richards GLA080417RUGL
Rugby League

Gladstone Valleys are still in the top-place hunt

NICK KOSSATCH
by
20th Aug 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone Valleys coach Russell O'Dwyer said it's just about maintaining the focus for the next two minor round games ahead of the Gladstone Rugby League finals.

A late penalty kick awarded to David West sealed the deal as Valleys recorded an epic 20-16 win against top-of-the table Gladstone Brothers last Friday night.

"We just have to turn up on the day and we have still got two more regular games," O'Dwyer said.

Valleys play their final home game against Tannum Seagulls at 3pm this Saturday at Valleys while Brothers has the bye.

Valleys will then need to beat Wallabys and rely on Brothers to lose to Seagulls the following week wrest top spot and an automatic grand final spot.

Gladstone Valleys hooker D'Layni Perham was voted as player of the match against Brothers.

"He was our stand-out but everyone played well," O'Dwyer said.

"We're looking good and hopefully we can all stay together and see who's available."

Seagulls recorded a 52-24 against battling Calliope Roosters with Blair Potts best afield.

The Roosters will close out their season this Sunday against Wallabys because they have the bye the following week.

Finals start on September 7 with times to be announced.

More Stories

calliope roosters gladstone brothers gladstone rugby league gladstone valleys rugby league club tannum seagulls
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Seniors out and about for their special week

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Seniors out and about for their special week

    News Find out what new skills Gladstone seniors were learning.

    'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    premium_icon 'Get off it': Mum hid bong from children but not police

    News Officers found a small bowl with 12.6g of marijuana inside.

    Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    premium_icon Where Gladstone MP stands on euthanasia debate

    Politics Some members of Queensland Labor are pushing for a decision.

    Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    premium_icon Prison escapee faces the courts after week on the run

    Crime The 26-year-old escaped from police custody at Rockhampton Hospital