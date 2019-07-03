Menu
LOOKING SHARP: The Gladstone team with their new tracksuits. Back Row - Harrison McGuire, Hayden Veach, Frazer McGuire, Blake Dickinson, Billy Price, Jack Rankin, Henry Bryce and Boden Jinnette. Front Row - Boyd Dickinson, Jedd Kelly, Seth Jarram, Lachlan Blackmore, DJ Bobart, Jayce Jinnette and Will Bunyan. Absent: Noah Burton. Manager Jade Jarram, Head Coach Karen Jinnette, Assistant Coach Ross Price.
Gladstone under-13 boys hockey team to hit championship

3rd Jul 2019 1:00 PM
HOCKEY: The Gladstone under-13 boy's team has plenty of motivation for the Queensland Under-13 Hockey Championship.

The team heads to Toowoomba with a clear goal to finish the top of the division two competition table.

There will be strong opposition to contend with teams from Mount Isa, Brisbane, Gympie Cairns and Mackay in the same division from Sunday to next Wednesday.

Gladstone coach Karen Jinnette said it was now time for the many weeks of hard work of training to be put together by the talented squad.

"They have been training now for 10 weeks and my expectations are to finish in the top two of Division Two,” Jinnette said.

"During the Zone Carnival we lost the final to Mackay 1 who are in division one so there are a lot of positives to take from that.”

The Gladstone team had played several lead up games against Rockhampton who was placed in division one.

Jinnette said assistant coach Ross Price had been a great asset to assemble the squad together.

Manager Jade Jarram said the sponsors and community support had been outstanding to support the squad and to help them.

