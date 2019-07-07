Gladstone U12 boys in grand final tomorrow at noon

The next Ben Knight could be unearthed in Ipswich. Here's Ben back in 2015!

BASKETBALL: Lucas Rhodes' 43 points has propelled the Gladstone boys' under-12 team into tomorrow's State Championship grand final against Gold Coast Rollers at noon.

Today's 98-55 thumping of Northside Wizards 2 was also on the back of Dylan List's 21 points and nine points to Sam Barrenger and Malaki Lemalu.

Gladstone are 5-0 while the Rollers enter tomorrow's final undefeated as well after a 77-36 win against Toowoomba Mountaineers.

YESTERDAY: Gladstone under-12 boys are a win away from the State Championship grand final.

They must beat Northside Wizards 2 at noon tomorrow to make the decider.

Gladstone made it 4-0 in the minor rounds and today's victories were against Toowoomba Mouintaineers (62-44) and then thrashed Southern Districts Trojans White 97-54.

Lucas Rhodes backed up from his 55 points yesterday with 31 and 23 points today.

He received great support with Sam Barrenger and Dylan List.

Gladstone's girl's side recorded its first win in the first game today.

It was a 40-20 victory over Southern Districts Trojans Black with Clare Slattery (23 points) dominant.

Gladstone play at 4pm today against Redlands Pride.

YESTERDAY: Gladstone's under-12 girls and boys teams had a mixed day one at the State Championship in Brisbane and Ipswich respectively today.

Gladstone boys are 2-0 while the girls are 0-2.

Gladstone's Lucas Rhodes owned the first game today with 55 points. Nick Kossatch GLA180318U12BGLVEM

The Gladstone boy's side smashed Bundaberg Bulls 91-30 with Lucas Rhodes scoring an astonishing 55 points in game one.

He got help from Sam Barrenger (14 points) and Dylan List with 11 points.

Mackay Comettes were way too good in the girl's game against a Gladstone side that never gave up in their first game.

Despite the 76-22 scoreline, Gladstone's better players were Clare Slattery (10 points) and Alyssa King who got six.

Every Comets player scored points and best served by Alley May Simpson, with 17 points and Tahlia Jensen (14 points).

Both Gladstone teams played their second games against Brisbane Capitals Silver (boys) and Gold Coast Breakers (girls).

The boys beat Capitals 77-63 with Rhodes again dominant.

He shot 35.

Gladstone's girls went down 54-23 with Kings and Slattery (eight and seven points) the best.

Gladstone's girls have games against Southern Districts Trojans Black (9.20am) and Redlands Pride at 4pm tomorrow.

The boys take on Toowoomba Mountaineers at 9.20am tomorrow followed by a 1.20pm clash against Southern Districts Trojans White.

EARLIER

BASKETBALL: While Gladstone's under-14 boys have just completed their state championships in Townsville, two teams will start their own campaigns.

Gladstone's U12 boys and girls teams are in Ipswich and Brisbane for the state championships which start tomorrow and continue into Monday.

Gladstone boys are in Pool A and in division three while the girls are seeded in division two and in the Pool B group. They will take on Bundaberg Bulls at noon tomorrow followed by a 4pm game against Brisbane Capitals Silver.

On Saturday, the young Power team will face Toowoomba Mountaineers at 9.20am and then a 1.20pm encounter against Southern Districts Trojans White.

Gladstone's young ladies will be up against Mackay Comettes at noon tomorrow followed by a game Gold Coast Breakers at 4pm.

Southern Districts Trojans Black and Redlands Pride will be Gladstone's respective opponents at 9.20am and 4pm on Saturday.

All results can be followed in the Basketball Queensland website.