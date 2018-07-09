Gladstone twins celebrate their 18th birthday

TWICE THE CELEBRATION: Kerrie Moore with her twins Sam and Matilda Moore at their 18th Birthday Party

ON SATURDAY twins Sam and Matilda Moore celebrated their 18th birthdays together.

Their mother Kerrie Moore said they've always been close.

"When they were at school they had the same group of friends.

"Also, they could always tell you where the other one was, you'd ask and they'd point straight away."

The twins were born in Sydney at the King George V Memorial Hospital.

"They were born at 32 weeks," Kerrie said.

"I was in labour for two days before they arrived just after midnight.

"Matilda was born at half past twelve and Sam was born 27 minutes later.

"Matilda was three pounds five ounces and Sam was three pound fourteen ounces."

The twins' father David Moore added that it was a pretty scary time for the new parents.

"They were premmie and Matilda was breathing alright," he said.

"But Sam's chest was concave and every time he tried to breathe it would suck in."

Sam and Matilda in 2012 before their Year 7 graduation.

After a stint in intensive care the twins left hospital a month later.

David said his fondest memories of them as babies was hanging them in their swings on opposite sides of the clothesline and swinging them around.

"They soon learned the word 'again' so I kept spinning them until I couldn't do it anymore," he said.

Kerrie said when they were very little they both danced and played music.

"Sam played trombone and Matilda played the violin and drums," she said.

"They did a lot of the same things but they've got very different interests.

"Although when Sam decided to do basketball after a little while Matilda wanted to do it as well.

"Then Sam did cadets and Matilda thought it would be fun to go too."

Matilda is currently studying for a Bachelor of Medical Science in Canberra and Sam has recently started a traineeship in Gladstone with Maritime Safety Queensland.

Dave and Kerrie said they were both very proud of them.

"They both turned out to be beautiful people, both inside and out," Kerrie said.

"Who knows where life will take them."