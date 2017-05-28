Gladstone turns it on to welcome cruise ship passengers

Judy White and Dianne Kirby enjoy the Feast on East markets at East Shores Precinct.

THOUSANDS of people flocked to our East Shore precinct to soak up some rays, graze our local food trucks and browse locally made hand made crafts.

The popular Feast on East welcomed the P&O Cruise ship themed with ukulele players and rugby fans.

With everything from beer can themed tin hats, candles that look like milkshakes and hand made wooden goods, there was a little bit of something for everyone.

Cruise ship passengers and locals were even given the chance to step on board a 15th century ship, docked at the marina.