Lee Kiernan-trained Single Image.
Gladstone Turf Club recipient of funding coup

NICK KOSSATCH
by
4th Jun 2019 1:50 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM
HORSE RACING: Gladstone Turf Club is one of several regional clubs to benefit from State Government funding.

The Gladstone club will receive a new running rail and is a part of a multi-million dollar infrastructure funding boost for country racing clubs.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said 55 clubs would get a slice of funding under the Palaszczuk Government's four-year $70.4 million Country Racing Support Package.

"Country racing is integral to communities and residents throughout Queensland," he said.

"Small non-TAB clubs in regional areas are at the heart of these communities, bringing people together and supporting local economies.

"They're not rich clubs by any means, but they have to meet ongoing infrastructure needs and this doesn't always come cheap."

Some of the other race clubs to get funding include track repairs at the Innisfail, Mount Isa and Towers Jockey Clubs, new running rail at the Chinchilla Race and Barcoo Amateur Race Clubs.

There will also be replacement tie-up stalls at the Dawson Jockey Club, Kumbia Race Club and Injune Race Club and upgrades to the running rail and irrigation system at Yeppoon Turf Club.

