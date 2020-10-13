Gladstone trio on drugs charges front court

Kyle Kelly, Lachlan Wynne and Jai Ranger pleaded guilty to possessing large amounts of marijuana.

THREE Gladstone men busted with large quantities of drugs fronted Gladstone Magistrates Court today, each pleading guilty to their respective charges.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd told the court a search warrant was conducted at a Kin Kora address on September 26, following a disturbance.

He said Kyle Howard William Kelly, 23, Lachlan Wynne, 18, and Jai Andrew Ranger, 19 strongly objected to the police’s presence.

Mr Boyd said there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the residence.

Kelly showed police his room where they found a satchel containing multiple bags of marijuana.

Officers located more marijuana in a container, marijuana seeds, an electronic grinder, a water pipe, brass cone and clip-seal bags.

The marijuana weighed 108.1g and the seeds 4.2g.

When questioned by Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford about having such a large amount of marijuana, a self-represented Kelly stated “it’s three months until Christmas.”

Wynne, also self-represented, was similarly found with a large amount of marijuana – a total of about 75g.

Ranger, represented by defence lawyer Bianca Wierland, was located with 30g of marijuana and a grinder.

The court heard that Ranger had previous drug offences on his history.

Ms Wierland said Ranger was addicted to the drug, was trying not to use it, and was trying to get back on track.

The three men pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

Kelly was fined $1500, Wynne $1000 and Ranger $800.

None of them had convictions recorded.

