Gladstone trio in masterful effort

GYMNASTICS: Gladstone Gymnastics club coach Anna Turetschek returned from judging the gymnastics at the XVII Australian Masters Games in Adelaide hopeful that a similar event, albeit on a smaller scale, could be hosted in Gladstone.

"It will be absolutely wonderful if we could host something like Central Queensland Masters Games, even if there will be just a few sports to start with," she said.

"Is anyone taking the challenge?"

Turetschek said she enjoyed watching and judging what the elder statesmen and women had to offer in the sport.

"For me as a judge it was a job as normal, however it was much more relaxed and enjoyable than in any other competition," she said.

"I think that competitors in Masters Games are very proud about their achievements, maybe even more than they ever were in their chosen sport before when they were young.

"And there is another most impressive thing about Games such as this - it's the fact that they are happy for their friends' good results as much as for their own."

While Turetschek was one of the judges, she was not alone when it came to Gladstone representation.

Kerry Morgan and Robyn Davidson competed in the 40-49 Masters and 50-59 Open age groups respectively.

Morgan finished fourth overall and in third place on the Uneven Bars while Davidson was solid in all apparatus to earn first overall and also first on Vault, Bars and Floor.

"We had such a brilliant time and everyone was so supportive and fun even before competition," Davidson said. "The after-party was great with hundreds of friendly competitors at the Convention Centre. Congo line, dancing to the Billy Joel Tribute.

'The gymnasts started doing handstands, break dancing, taking turns to pull something out the hat ... then the dragon boaters struck a pose, the softballers and the athletes had so much fun."